In-person visitation to resume at McLean County jail

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — On-site visitation for inmates will resume June 1 at the McLean County Detention Facility.

The visits had been moved to phone or video because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sheriff Jon Sandage said all visitors must wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Masks will not be provided.

He said failure to follow guidelines during the visit will result in the termination of the visit. Regular visiting hours are listed at www.mcleancountyil.gov under the Sheriff's Department tab.