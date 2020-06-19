You are the owner of this article.
Indiana man faces drug charges in McLean County
Indiana man faces drug charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against an Indiana man in McLean County court.

Brice M. Randolph, 31, of Gary, Indiana, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis. He allegedly had between 2,000 and 5,000 grams of cannabis on Friday in Bloomington.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $8,035.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

