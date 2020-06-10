Injured Tobin's employees recovering after oven explosion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a small explosion that burned two people Tuesday afternoon at Tobin’s Pizza.

Employees told firefighters they were trying to light the pilot light of a pizza oven when the incident occurred around 2:45 p.m.

An official cause has not been determined, but Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison said it was likely related to the pilot light. Nicor Gas was on scene Tuesday, alongside Bloomington firefighters and the McLean County Health Department.

The two employees were taken to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.