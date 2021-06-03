Interim chief to apply for Bloomington top cop job

BLOOMINGTON — Interim Police Chief Greg Scott intends to submit his resumé this month to permanently head the city's police department.

"I do plan on applying, but I also haven’t seen the qualifications," Scott confirmed to The Pantagraph on Thursday. "Assuming its similar to past years, then I’ll put in for it."

Scott and any other prospective candidate can begin applying to be Bloomington's next police chief on Monday, when the city's national search officially launches.

"This is a very desirable position for a law enforcement professional," City Manger Tim Gleason said Thursday. "This will attract tremendous interest."

Gleason, who worked for the Pekin Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2010 as a lieutenant, is authorized under city code to hire a police chief.

The recruitment period will last until July 5. Interviews will be conducted in July and August, as needed. A target start date is set for September.

Gleason said the city will not use a hiring firm — estimated to cost around $25,000 — in the search. It will instead conduct the search internally.

The position will be posted on "several prominent recruitment sites," Gleason said, adding he expects that strategy will "produce the greatest outreach."

He also said he intends to assemble an advisory panel "very similar" to the selection committee he created in 2019 to assist with his decision to find a replacement for former Chief Clay Wheeler.

Wheeler retired on June 21, 2019, after nearly three decades with the department.

The five members were former Bloomington Police Chief Brendan Heffner Heffner, now the U.S. marshal for the Central District of Illinois; Art Taylor, then-chairman and current member of the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board; McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp; Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus; and Bloomington Economic Development Director Melissa Hon.

"I expect a similar pool of applicants for this recruitment as I received in 2019," Gleason said.

Donath and Parkland College Police Chief William Colbrook were selected as the two finalists from more than 60 applicants during the 2019 search.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Donath's selection also came after Gleason named him and Scott as co-interim chiefs following Wheeler's retirement.

The arrangement called for Scott to serve as interim chief for the first approximately four weeks of the Wheeler vacancy, and for Donath to serve as interim chief for the second approximately four weeks of the vacancy.

Donath, also a quarter-century veteran of the department, was swore-in as chief on Sept. 9, 2019. He ultimately served less than a year in that role, retiring Sept. 1, 2020.

"It is with mixed emotions, that I am writing to notify you of my retirement," Donath wrote to Gleason in his Aug. 5, 2020 resignation letter, obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act.

"I want to thank you and City of Bloomington for all the opportunities I have had in my career," Donath wrote. "I am truly blessed to have worked here and serve the citizens of Bloomington."

Scott has served as interim chief since Donath's retirement.

If he meets the minimum qualifications for chief, Scott said, then retirement would be his only hesitation to applying for the job.

"I'm at that point in my career where retiring is always an option," Scott said. "But its not in the cards right now."

Scott became assistant chief in 2016, and prior to that he was a lieutenant in the criminal investigations division. He joined the department on June 10, 1996.

Considering his near 25 years of experience, Scott could be a natural choice for the job.

Asked if Gleason has presented him with that calculus, Scott said Gleason has neither encouraged nor discouraged him to apply.

"He wants to make sure that the city has the best candidate possible," Scott said. "But he also doesn’t want to rule out an internal candidate."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0