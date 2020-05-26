Interstate 39 backed up in Woodford County after wreck
Interstate 39 backed up in Woodford County after wreck

Wreck

A wrecker prepares to pull a semi from the median of Interstate 39, near Route 116, Tuesday.

 TOM GREENWOOD, For the Pantagraph

PANOLA — A wreck in northern Woodford County has brought northbound traffic to a halt on Interstate 39.

Witness Tom Greenwood said a semi truck is in the median on I-39 near Route 116; that area of the interstate is under construction and down to a single lane.

A wrecker on scene will try to pull out the truck. Northbound traffic is backed up three or four miles and is at a complete stop.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

