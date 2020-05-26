Interstate 39 backed up in Woodford County after wreck

PANOLA — A wreck in northern Woodford County has brought northbound traffic to a halt on Interstate 39.
Witness Tom Greenwood said a semi truck is in the median on I-39 near Route 116; that area of the interstate is under construction and down to a single lane.
A wrecker on scene will try to pull out the truck. Northbound traffic is backed up three or four miles and is at a complete stop.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
