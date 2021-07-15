Interstate 39 work starts Monday in Woodford, Marshall counties

MINONK — Pavement patching will begin Monday on Interstate 39 from 2 miles north of Illinois 116 (Exit 22) to 2 miles south of Illinois 17 (Exit 35). Work is expected to last through the end of August, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The work will be in both directions and will require lane closures.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments so far have included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.

For updates, go to GettingAroundIllinois.com.

