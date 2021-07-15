Interstate 39 work starts Monday in Woodford, Marshall counties

MINONK — Pavement patching will begin Monday on Interstate 39 from 2 miles north of Illinois 116 (Exit 22) to 2 miles south of Illinois 17 (Exit 35). Work is expected to last through the end of August, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The work will be in both directions and will require lane closures.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments so far have included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
12 ways to celebrate summer in Central Illinois
Lincoln's Festival on Route 66
Lincoln's Festival on Route 66 will take place in various locations around Bloomington on July 17. The event features Civil War re-enactors, walking tours, crafts, children's activities and more.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Miller Park Zoo
Miller Park Zoo will be hosting its third annual Zookeeper Olympics on July 17 from 1-3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to compete with other zoo guests in zookeeper-themed contests. There will also be an ice cream social Aug. 7 from noon to 3 p.m. to help collect school supplies for Bloomington High School.
LYNDSAY JONES, THE PANTAGRAPH
Glorious Garden Festival Walk
The 25th annual Glorious Garden Festival at David Davis Mansion will take place July 16-17 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Advance tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for children 13-17 and free for children 0-12, with sales ending at noon July 15. Tickets can also be purchased for $20 on the mansion lawn starting at 1 p.m. on the first day of the event
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Devon Amphitheater
The Devon Amphitheatre in Decatur will feature several acts this summer including B.O.S.S., Kapital Sound, The Little Mermen, Wreckless Whiskey, and Kool & the Gang with guest Deja Voodoo. There will also be a free Movies in the Park event at 7 p.m. July 31 featuring "Toy Story." The Devon on Tap: Craft Beer & Music Festival will also take place at the Devon on Aug. 28.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Illinois Shakespeare Festival
The Illinois Shakespeare Festival is an annual summer event that takes place through August at the Ewing Cultural Center in Bloomington. The main shows this year will feature "The Winter's Tale" and "Measure for Measure."
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Scovill Zoo
The Scovill Zoo in Decatur will host an Ice Cream Safari on July 18 from 1-4 p.m. There will also be a Parents Night Out on Aug. 13 from 5-9 p.m.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Coles County Fair
A longstanding sign shown on Friday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston bills the Coles County Fair as being the oldest continuous fair in Illinois. The fair has been held annually since 1854. The fair this year will be held July 25-Aug. 1 featuring a carnival and a wide variety of grandstand activities.
ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Nelly
Nelly will be performing at 7 p.m. at the Corn Crib Stadium in Normal Aug. 7. Tickets are available at
castletheatre.com ranging from $40-$1,200. Attendees can reserve a party suite for $1,200 that includes tickets for 10 people, unlimited beer, nachos and hot dogs.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
McLean County Fair
The McLean County Fair is back for summer 2021 and will take place Aug. 4-8 at Interstate Center Grounds in Bloomington. The fair will feature 4-H displays, shows, carnival and entertainment.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sweet Corn Circus
Formerly known as the Sweet Corn Festival. The Sweet Corn Circus is a free, all-day event at Connie Link Amphitheater in Normal. The event will include performances throughout the days Aug. 28-29 from Gamma Phi Circus and CirqueMania.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Arthur Cheese Festival
The annual Arthur Cheese Festival takes place in downtown Arthur from Sept. 4-Sep. 6. The festival includes a tractor pull, parade, national cheese eating contest and free cheese.
FILE PHOTO
Wilco
Musician Jeff Tweedy, of the band Wilco, is shown. Wilco will headline the Castle Theatre's Black Dirt Music Festival on Sept. 11 in downtown Bloomington.
BRIAN CASELLA, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
