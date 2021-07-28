Interstate 55 traffic stalled after semi overturns near Shirley

SHIRLEY — Traffic heading in both directions on Interstate 55 near Shirley came to a halt Wednesday afternoon because of an overturned semi truck in the southbound lanes, authorities said.

The semi overturned on the Timber Creek bridge, near milepost 151, about 3 miles south of Shirley and just north of the Funks Grove exit.

Bloomington Fire Department spokesperson Eric Davison said the crash is still under investigation, but it appeared the semi "came up on a couple passenger cars," hit the vehicles and fell over the side of the bridge.

Davison said he wasn't sure of the extent of injuries related to the accident, but that some individuals had been transported from the scene by first responders.

Davison also said the department's hazmat unit was on the scene to control a fuel spill caused by a "small puncture" in the semi's diesel tank.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the fuel appeared to have leaked into the nearby Timber Creek and fire crews have deployed buoys in the water to absorb the fuel, Davison said.

Dispatches for mutual aid were sent to neighboring municipalities' emergency departments, including McLean, Heyworth and Normal.

IDOT at 2:26 p.m. said on social media that southbound traffic was being diverted at exit 154 and northbound traffic was being diverted at exit 145.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0