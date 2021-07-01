Investigation continues into Bloomington fire

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington fire official on Thursday said it will take a month to find out what caused the fire in a printing business.

The fire early Saturday caused extensive damage at Ron Smith Printing, 2425 S. Main St.

Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison said about a third of the 50-by-400 foot building is a loss. The significant damage has caused the business to temporarily re-locate to 101 S. Robinson St., Bloomington.

Crews were dispatched at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the business for a structure fire, where they reported heavy smoke with flames pouring out of the south side of the building.

Authorities called assistance from Heyworth, Downs, Normal and Bloomington Township fire units “due to the size of the building and severity of the fire,” the Bloomington Fire Department said.

Most of the fire was put out by 2:36 a.m., but small fires continued to re-ignite throughout the morning.

No injuries were reported and the building was unoccupied when the fire ignited.

“While the damage is extensive, we are already working to move forward,” Ron Smith Printing said in a social media post on Sunday. “Our hope is that this will not impact business as usual for our customers and we’re going to do all we can to make that happen.”

