Investigators looking for cause of Pontiac fire

PONTIAC —Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a Pontiac auto repair shop Wednesday.
Firefighters were called at 6:51 p.m. to Bernie’s Automotive at 501 S. Ladd St. in Pontiac on Wednesday.
"Multiple small explosions could be heard," said a witness, Pam Geyer.
There were no injuries reported.
Fire departments from Fairbury, Gridley, Cullom, Saunemin, Cornell, and Dwight assisted the Pontiac Fire Department.
This story will be updated.
