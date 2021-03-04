 Skip to main content
Investigators looking for cause of Pontiac fire
Investigators looking for cause of Pontiac fire

Bernie's Automotive fire

A fire was reported at Bernie's Automotive on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie Geyer

PONTIAC —Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a Pontiac auto repair shop Wednesday.

Firefighters were called  at 6:51 p.m. to Bernie’s Automotive at 501 S. Ladd St. in Pontiac on Wednesday.

"Multiple small explosions could be heard," said a witness, Pam Geyer.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire departments from Fairbury, Gridley, Cullom, Saunemin, Cornell, and Dwight assisted the Pontiac Fire Department.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

