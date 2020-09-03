Iroquois County man killed in rollover crash near Roberts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROBERTS — An Iroquois County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash, officials said.

Dustin J. Graf, 30, of Watseka was identified as the sole occupant of the pickup truck that was traveling southbound on state Route 115 in Ford County Wednesday evening.

According to Illinois State Police, Graf’s truck entered the northbound lane near 1250 North, which is south of Roberts and northwest of Loda. He then overcorrected back into his lane, causing the truck to roll and leave the roadway.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County coroner.