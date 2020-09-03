Iroquois County man killed in rollover crash near Roberts

ROBERTS — An Iroquois County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash, officials said.
Dustin J. Graf, 30, of Watseka was identified as the sole occupant of the pickup truck that was traveling southbound on state Route 115 in Ford County Wednesday evening.
According to Illinois State Police, Graf’s truck entered the northbound lane near 1250 North, which is south of Roberts and northwest of Loda. He then overcorrected back into his lane, causing the truck to roll and leave the roadway.
The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ford County coroner.
Emergency personnel were called to the scene at about 6:05 p.m. and found the truck had landed in a cornfield to the east.
Photos: U.S. Route 66 in Towanda
083120-blm-loc-21explore
083120-blm-loc-11explore
083120-blm-loc-17explore
083120-blm-loc-12explore
083120-blm-loc-20explore
083120-blm-loc-2explore
083120-blm-loc-13explore
083120-blm-loc-14explore
083120-blm-loc-15explore
083120-blm-loc-16explore
083120-blm-loc-6explore
083120-blm-loc-19explore
083120-blm-loc-1explore
083120-blm-loc-10explore
083120-blm-loc-18explore
083120-blm-loc-9explore
083120-blm-loc-8explore
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!