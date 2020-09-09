Normal man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A Normal man was identified Wednesday afternoon as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash outside Bloomington-Normal.

Kyle Casey, 23, was the sole occupant of a motorcycle that struck the back of a van about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on southbound U.S. Route 150/Rivian Motorway near West College Avenue, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The van was driven by a 52-year-old Collinsville man, police said.

Casey was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said early Wednesday morning.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Normal Fire Department also responded to the scene late Tuesday.