Normal man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

NORMAL — A Normal man was identified Wednesday afternoon as the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash outside Bloomington-Normal.
Kyle Casey, 23, was the sole occupant of a motorcycle that struck the back of a van about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday on southbound U.S. Route 150/Rivian Motorway near West College Avenue, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. The van was driven by a 52-year-old Collinsville man, police said.
Casey was pronounced dead at 11:46 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said early Wednesday morning.
The McLean County Sheriff’s Office and Normal Fire Department also responded to the scene late Tuesday.
The roadway was closed for about five hours for the traffic crash investigation, reopening at about 4:20 a.m., state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Illinois State Police.
