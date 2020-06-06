It's just a drill: Firefighters training at Bloomington airport today
0 comments

It's just a drill: Firefighters training at Bloomington airport today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department says there will be live fire training Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.

"You may see a large black cloud of smoke from the airport we assure you it is from the training exercise," read a department post on Facebook. "So please unless you just really like to talk to dispatchers and want to tell them how great they are doing, please do not call 911 (actually please don’t call them to compliment them they are super busy)."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News