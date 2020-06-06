It's just a drill: Firefighters training at Bloomington airport today

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department says there will be live fire training Saturday at Central Illinois Regional Airport.
"You may see a large black cloud of smoke from the airport we assure you it is from the training exercise," read a department post on Facebook. "So please unless you just really like to talk to dispatchers and want to tell them how great they are doing, please do not call 911 (actually please don’t call them to compliment them they are super busy)."
