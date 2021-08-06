Lawyer for fired Bloomington Ice Center assistant manager denies sexual harassment claim

BLOOMINGTON — A lawyer for a former Bloomington Ice Center assistant manager said they’re exploring legal options over “unsubstantiated allegations” of sexual harassment and his firing.

John “Bobby” DiNardi, 37, was terminated from the position after a city investigation determined he had been sexually harassing a female worker for about two years, according to a copy of the investigative report.

In the termination letter dated July 15, DiNardi is told he's being dismissed "due to the severity of these violations" and is forbidden from entering the ice center, Grossinger Motors Arena and the parking area.

DiNardi declined an interview request from The Pantagraph and directed questions to his lawyer, Andrew Kelly.

Kelly said DiNardi was suspended June 29, but no one told DiNardi why.

"Despite this, he cooperated in every aspect of the investigation, including the investigation of the Bloomington Police Department that was closed almost immediately as unfounded," Kelly said in a statement. "It’s unfortunate that the City of Bloomington — purely to protect its own potential legal liability — decided to terminate his employment over unsubstantiated allegations. It’s even more unfortunate that the accuser(s) are now attempting to publicly smear his name to The Pantagraph.”

“Bobby is still weighing his legal options against all parties — including those who libel and slander him — and has no further comment at this time,” Kelly said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason said he could not elaborate on a personnel matter, "but something that rises to this level, we definitely take it seriously and make sure all the bases are covered before we take action like this."

DiNardi is also the Illinois State University club hockey division I head coach and was listed on the group’s website. ISU spokesman Eric Jome said he is not a university employee. An inquiry to the hockey team was not returned.

DiNardi started working at the ice center in September 2019. He supervised four seasonal skating instructors.

Ice Center employees declined to comment for this story.

The termination letter and report were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request. In the 14-page report, the investigator writes that DiNardi sent late-night text messages to a worker starting when she was 16 and inappropriately touched her at work. The report also said other employees expressed that he made them uncomfortable.

DiNardi in an interview with city officials denied the allegations and said he didn't send any messages unrelated to work, according to the report.

The woman denied that they were in a dating relationship, but acknowledged that she “played along” and that she felt she could not block DiNardi from her phone because of his supervisory role over her at work, the report said.

Eleven people were interviewed by the city Legal Department, according to the document.

The report said the claims of physical sexual harassment were unsubstantiated because it wasn't witnessed by a third person. The sexual harassment through electronic communication was verified and was the basis for his termination because it violated the city’s sexual harassment policy and code of conduct, according to the document.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.