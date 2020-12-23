Watch now: Leaf fire continues to smolder, smoking out residents in Apollo Acres

BLOOMINGTON — A smoky fire that burned 3 acres of refuse leaves from the city of Bloomington continues to smolder, keeping some residents out of their homes or limited to rooms that weren't damaged by smoke.

The fire began on farmland at Jolly Lake Road and Twin Grove Road four miles west of Bloomington and burned for most of the day and night Monday, keeping firefighters flushing the field with water until 11 p.m.

Duwayne Manahan lives about a quarter mile west of the field fire. He said he has been forced to stay with his daughter in Bloomington as smoke from the blaze and firefighting efforts have made his home uninhabitable.

Heavy smoke from the fire drifted across another farm field to his west and filled his home.

“We’re trying to run an air purifier in the house now to get the smoke out,” Manahan said.

“It’s going to take three weeks to wash all our clothes,” said Manahan’s wife, Jean. “They all smell of smoke.”

Manahan said about 10 homes on the western side of Apollo Acres have had smoke damage to some extent.