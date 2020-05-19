Legally enforceable or not? The shifting legal landscape of COVID-19 restrictions

DECATUR — Among almost $100,000-worth of COVID-19 related expenses the federal government is ready to reimburse the Decatur Police Department for, one item stands out: $5,000 to pay for officer time spent enforcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders on restrictions designed to stop the spread of the disease.
Police Chief Jim Getz now says police are no longer enforcing those rules after legal advice said infringement of the restrictions — like having more than 10 people at a church service — is not a criminal offense. That's why, for example, the police took no action when Decatur’s Salem Baptist Church held a service for more than 130 people Sunday in its sanctuary.
Getz said the application for the grant for reimbursement from the federal Department of Justice was written weeks ago, when Pritzker first imposed his 30-day order. In shutting down much of everyday life, the order closed businesses and establishments deemed as “non-essential”.
“At that time, we were going out and serving cease desist orders to businesses that stayed open,” Getz said.
“Well, now those 30 days have passed and the Macon County state’s attorney, Jay Scott, said once the 30 days is over, it’s no longer enforceable by local authorities. So, we won’t be spending money for that (enforcement) purpose anymore. But at the time we wrote the grant application, it did fit the criteria.”
Scott told the Herald & Review that violation of the Pritzker executive order as it stands today “does not constitute a crime." He added: “All we can do in this office is prosecute criminal cases. Violation of the executive order does not constitute a crime.”
Pritzker’s efforts to legally enforce restrictions aren’t out of ammunition yet, however, even as he is bombarded with legal challenges saying he has no right under law to extend COVID-inspired restrictions beyond 30 days under his own authority.
He has recently amended Illinois Department of Public Health rules so business owners could be charged with a Class A Misdemeanor — and fined up to $2,500 — for violating his closure orders. That rule change is due to be reviewed today by the state legislature’s Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, or JCAR.
Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-North Aurora and JCAR member, has said he will file a motion to object to the rule change and, if eight of the 12 JCAR members approve his objection, the rule change is blocked temporarily and the IDPH has 90 days to respond.
Scott said he was waiting to see what JCAR does before issuing any new guidance to law enforcement. If it stands, he said, the rule change would be enforceable but it only applies to businesses like bars, restaurants, cosmetology shops and athletic facilities. Churches would not be covered by it.
“So on that one, we will wait and see what happens today and take it from there,” he added.
In the meantime, the governor’s extended executive order continues to receive a mixed reception. Along with Decatur and Macon County, DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker is one of several law enforcement leaders who have stated publicly that an executive order is “not the law of the land.”
And yet in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has warned churches that defy stay-at-home orders by holding services risk being fined. And the Chicago Police Department has said it is ready to “issue any citations where necessary” to enforce restrictions on people gathering.
Both Scott and Getz described the present situation as confusing and very difficult to sort out. “It’s been very stressful,” added the Macon County state’s attorney, who nevertheless said he hoped people would follow common sense social distancing and mask rules to increase their safety.
Getz said changing orders coming out of the governor’s office put police in an awkward position as they try to figure out what the right approach should be to law enforcement.
“And every time he (the governor) changes something, we’ve got to consult with the state’s attorney,” Getz added.
“But we are not going to go out and arrest someone if the state’s attorney says it’s not prosecutable.”
