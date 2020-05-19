Legally enforceable or not? The shifting legal landscape of COVID-19 restrictions

Scott said he was waiting to see what JCAR does before issuing any new guidance to law enforcement. If it stands, he said, the rule change would be enforceable but it only applies to businesses like bars, restaurants, cosmetology shops and athletic facilities. Churches would not be covered by it.

“So on that one, we will wait and see what happens today and take it from there,” he added.

In the meantime, the governor’s extended executive order continues to receive a mixed reception. Along with Decatur and Macon County, DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker is one of several law enforcement leaders who have stated publicly that an executive order is “not the law of the land.”

And yet in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has warned churches that defy stay-at-home orders by holding services risk being fined. And the Chicago Police Department has said it is ready to “issue any citations where necessary” to enforce restrictions on people gathering.

Both Scott and Getz described the present situation as confusing and very difficult to sort out. “It’s been very stressful,” added the Macon County state’s attorney, who nevertheless said he hoped people would follow common sense social distancing and mask rules to increase their safety.