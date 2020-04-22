LeRoy man, ex-cop, charged with sex assault

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

LeROY – A LeRoy man with a law enforcement background has been accused of sexual assault, sexual abuse and intimidation.

Illinois State Police said Jerald E. Sandage, 48, was named on warrants charging him with five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse, and two counts of Intimidation. Sandage is lodged at the Piatt County Jail. Bond for each warrant was set at $75,000.

The Champaign News-Gazette previously identified Sandage as a University of Illinois police officer who resigned earlier this year. The newspaper said he was charged in December with seven counts of official misconduct, alleging he used police resources to target women between February 2017 and January 2018.