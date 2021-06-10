Life under COVID: Bloomington High grad eager to move forward

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

When Myranda Wiggins walked across the stage for her high school graduation, she put the coronavirus pandemic behind her.

The 18-year-old Bloomington High School student spent her last year of high school in online classes, but now she is looking toward a bright future.

"It just felt so surreal," said Wiggins. "It was an amazing feeling because I did not have the best high school year."

Feeling the pressure to stay on her "A-game," Wiggins struggled somewhat to stay on top of her online classes at times. But with hard work and a little patience from her teachers, she ended her high school career strong.

To her, everything came to a full circle once she stepped in line for the procession.

But the year was not without its disappointments. Where there were gains — a senior week full of fun activities, barbeques and movies — there were losses, such as prom.

Fifteen months ago, Wiggins was immersing herself in her role as the wicked stepmother in the BHS production of 'Cinderella.' A junior at the time, Wiggins had watched the movie 'Tangled' and other versions of the Cinderella story to prepare for the role.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But when the curtains closed on opening night, the same day Gov. J.B. Prtizker announced all schools would close to prevent spread of the virus, the course of her high school career changed.

Studying online was difficult, but she pushed through. As making and social distance guidelines loosened students began returning to class, and Wiggins was able to make the most out of the activities she loved.

That meant returning to the stage as Clopin in the "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame" for her final high school performance.

The new stage, set outdoors, was exciting, though somewhat challenging. Performers still acted while wearing masks, and were learning stage blocking and lines while over zoom at first.

But, it was all worth it to Wiggins.

“When I did my final bow, I started crying because I knew all the hard work paid off, all the sacrifice I made,” said Wiggins. "It paid off, I did all that I could do here, I’m excited for what the future holds for me."

Now, Eastern Michigan University-bound student is looking forward to starting her freshman year of college.

Although she does not know what she plans to major in, she has already made several friends through the university's Brotherhood and Sisterhood Scholars program, which provides support for first-year students of color.

"I am looking forward to just going to Michigan," Wiggins said. "I just feel like that's where I belong.

"I'm just excited to start a new journey in my life and meet some amazing people."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.