Life under COVID: Bloomington music instructor sees hope

Vaccinations are rising. Coronavirus case numbers are decreasing. And family and friends are reuniting.

It didn’t happen overnight, or in a moment Sharon Chung could pinpoint, but the emotional and financial toll brought on by the coronavirus pandemic is slowly vanishing.

"It's just something that's been a gradual thing for me," Chung said, seeing the end of the pandemic draw ever nearer. "I do know that, sort of in the spring when the weather started getting nicer and I started hearing from friends that more people were getting vaccinated, it felt like a weight had started to lift."

Chung, a professional classical musician and private instructor in Bloomington, has spent the past 15 months working remotely with her family. Though there have been ups and downs, the family of four has faced the pandemic head on, taking the punches in stride.

It is a striking difference from nearly a year ago.

At that time, Chung, who performs on her viola and violin with orchestras and symphonies across Illinois, lost a huge chunk of her work as concerts were canceled.

“It all happened at once," said Chung, who also serves on the McLean County Board. "I kind of thought, things really can’t get any worse than this.

"Even though we’ve had some challenges through the past year, I don’t think anything was quite as devastating as right when the pandemic first started.”

Chung's family adapted. They started cooking from home more, eating out less, and adjusted their pending habits.

But, after being cooped up indoors, Chung said her family started hiking and spending more time outside in nature as a new way to cope with the pandemic.

Since last year, she said her family has visited almost every nature preserve within an hour drive of their house. Her two daughters, Mia, 6, and Sophie, 8, have learned how to identify wildflowers and birds and enjoy reading field guides.

"We've gotten much more active as a family in having that time to spend together," said Chung. "That's been a really neat thing that's come out of the pandemic."

As the state prepares to enter phase 5 of the Restore Illinois reopening plan, in which mask and social distancing guidelines are restricted, Chung said she is proud of how the community has handled the last year.

Though she said she felt a slight hesitancy to forgo her mask indoors after receiving her vaccination, she said she is hopeful and optimistic for the future.

“I love our community," Chung said. "I love seeing people getting outside now, that’s been the thing that’s just really made me happy and feeling like we’re getting back to something in the before times.”

