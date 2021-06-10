 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Life under COVID: Carle BroMenn Medical Center recounts an exhausting 16 months

  • Updated
  • 0
Chad Goveia

Chad Goveia says work over the past 15 months at Carle BroMenn Medical Center has involved "non-stop, back-to-back" shifts. 

 Paul Swiech
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath. 

Support Local Journalism. Become a member today. Here's how. 

A palpable release. A paradigm shift. A sense of hope.

Chad Goveia is using all of those phrases now to describe the world he's living in — one that looks vastly different than that of the one in the past 16 months.

A new treatment for COVID-19 excites respiratory therapist Chad Goveia.

The shift to a full reopening means things are different enough that state officials believe it's "safe" to reopen all sectors without fearing a massive uptick in COVID-19 cases: Cases, in general, are trending downward, as are daily hospital admission rates and mortality rates.

The difference is visible at Goveia's workplace, Carle BroMenn Medical Center, where he's worked since 1994 — although no year has been comparable to the past year.

People are also reading…

Goveia told The Pantagraph the pandemic meant that both he and his staff have spent the past 15 months working "shift after shift and overtime and 20 hour shifts non-stop, back-to-back."

It's been exhausting; it's been necessary, but Goveia said it might — finally — be slowing down.

"We got our first break a few weeks ago when our (COVID) numbers just fell off — and the release is palpable," he said. "It's like there is a new sense of hope here. It's been exhausting, but we're in a new paradigm."

His personal life, too, looks different nowadays. Goveia said he and his wife spent the pandemic following the rules — staying home and not seeing friends until they were both fully-vaccinated.

So, recently, they went to their first in-person birthday party in more than a year.

"We're inside and there's like 40 people in here and I'm like, 'This is surreal,'" he said. "It's going to take me a little while to get used to."

Goveia told The Pantagraph he will likely remain guarded for some time, although he, too, is excited by the symbolism of Friday.

"From a professional standpoint... I think we will have a spike in cases," he said. "But we're ready for it.

"I do think (reopening) is an exciting thing. The past couple of weeks here have been amazing. It's a completely different atmosphere: You just feel everybody is kind of floating around on a little bit of hope — and I don't know that we've had a whole lot of hope."

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Drone footage shows remaining debris field from Decatur warehouse fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News