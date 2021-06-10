 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Life under COVID: Teacher, mom eager for normalcy

  • 0
Jennifer Poncin

Jennifer Poncin of Normal and her husband Dan attend a Chicago White Sox game in Chicago in May, their first real outing since COVID-19 struck.

 For The Pantagraph
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath. 

Remote learning. Remote teaching. Job loss. Upended schedules. Jennifer Poncin has experienced it all during the pandemic, including coming down with COVID-19 itself.

She’s ready for a sense of more normalcy to return and she got a taste of it last month with a Mother’s Day gift: a trip to Chicago with her husband Dan to see her favorite team, the White Sox, play.

“It was a magical night to just be there,” she said.

Capacity was still limited at the time. Nearby seats were locked shut with cable ties and she and her husband were the only fans in their section.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker talks on June 2 about reopening of Illinois as COVID cases decline.

“It was a neat atmosphere,” she said.

People are also reading…

Other bits of normalcy have been trips to college campuses with her daughter who will be a high school senior this fall and the start of marching band practice for her youngest, a son who will be a freshman.

As a mother and a substitute teacher in Unit 5, Poncin has seen the negative impact of the COVID-19 on young people and knows many — including one of her own — will be taking summer classes to deal with the effect on their education.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“There’s no shame in that. … How can any one of us fault the kids?” she said.

“Remote learning was very difficult for my kids,” said Poncin. “I’m a teacher, so I see how difficult remote learning is for everyone’s kids.”

Jennifer Poncin finds an extra child or two in the kitchen as COVID-19 pandemic changes the family landscape.

Poncin temporarily lost her part-time job at the Normal Theater when it closed because of COVID-19 and her husband lost one job, then got another.

However, her husband called from work one Monday to say everyone was being sent home and told to get tested for COVID-19. Another worker had come to work the preceding Friday, despite having symptoms of the disease, then tested positive.

Watch now: McLean County lawmakers detail new legislation's impact on local business

Watch now: COVID forced Bloomington-Normal restaurants outside. Some are keeping the outdoor option.

“We had to pull all of our kids out of school,” said Poncin, who wound up being the sickest of the family. Her husband, daughter and one of her two sons also got it. The other son stayed in his room, isolating himself from the rest of the family.

“Our neighbors were very helpful,” she said.

Despite what they have been through, Poncin said, “We’re actually pretty fortunate,” noting that “there are people dying from this.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby wolves frolic in Belgium wildlife park

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News