Life under COVID: Teacher, mom eager for normalcy

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

Remote learning. Remote teaching. Job loss. Upended schedules. Jennifer Poncin has experienced it all during the pandemic, including coming down with COVID-19 itself.

She’s ready for a sense of more normalcy to return and she got a taste of it last month with a Mother’s Day gift: a trip to Chicago with her husband Dan to see her favorite team, the White Sox, play.

“It was a magical night to just be there,” she said.

Capacity was still limited at the time. Nearby seats were locked shut with cable ties and she and her husband were the only fans in their section.

“It was a neat atmosphere,” she said.

Other bits of normalcy have been trips to college campuses with her daughter who will be a high school senior this fall and the start of marching band practice for her youngest, a son who will be a freshman.

As a mother and a substitute teacher in Unit 5, Poncin has seen the negative impact of the COVID-19 on young people and knows many — including one of her own — will be taking summer classes to deal with the effect on their education.

“There’s no shame in that. … How can any one of us fault the kids?” she said.

“Remote learning was very difficult for my kids,” said Poncin. “I’m a teacher, so I see how difficult remote learning is for everyone’s kids.”

Poncin temporarily lost her part-time job at the Normal Theater when it closed because of COVID-19 and her husband lost one job, then got another.

However, her husband called from work one Monday to say everyone was being sent home and told to get tested for COVID-19. Another worker had come to work the preceding Friday, despite having symptoms of the disease, then tested positive.

“We had to pull all of our kids out of school,” said Poncin, who wound up being the sickest of the family. Her husband, daughter and one of her two sons also got it. The other son stayed in his room, isolating himself from the rest of the family.

“Our neighbors were very helpful,” she said.

Despite what they have been through, Poncin said, “We’re actually pretty fortunate,” noting that “there are people dying from this.”

