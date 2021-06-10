Life under COVID: ​‘Very thankful’ to serve teens’ needs in Clinton

The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.

After a somewhat bumpy year, The Vault has been thriving as it was prior to when Michelle Witzke had to tell students they couldn’t hang out for some time because of the coronavirus.

Witzke is the founder of The Vault, a teen center in Clinton designed for kids from sixth grade through high school to attend after school and in the summer to socialize, play games, do homework, snack or just relax.

Students attend for free with the “generous support” from corporations, small businesses, churches, and individuals.

The Vault was not shut down for long, though, as it closed in mid-March of 2020 but reopened April1, 2020. It also closed for a short time in December when schools closed due to an increase of COVID-19 cases.

“While we were shut down, we interacted with students through phone calling and social media. Also, one of our student ambassadors took the lead on a program called ‘Leave it to Us’ which offered free shopping for seniors during COVID quarantine,” Witzke said.

With about 500 registered students, The Vault regularly welcomes about 150 students per week, even throughout the pandemic. The teen center even had an uptick in attendance due to school sports cancellations. But Witzke said there were never any positive COVID-19 cases among students, and there were no COVID-19 cases traced back to the organization.

“We were very thankful that we were able to be open to serve our teens’ social, emotional, and academic needs,” Witzke said.

Events are back to looking even more normal again. Nerf gun wars are on the schedule at The Vault for Friday, the day that Illinois enters Phase 5 of its reopening plan and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“We will have a variety of Friday evening events throughout the summer,” Witzke said. “We are also in the midst of our summer career camps. We are offering five different camps free of charge to junior high and high school students. The camps include free lunches, as well.”

The five camps are: construction and trades; culinary arts and baking; sewing; mechanics and engineering; and creative arts.

Some of the students are currently building a 10-by-14-foot she-shed that has an additional 4-foot porch. They’re also constructing a dog house with a deck and built-in feeding porch, and a lemonade stand that will be set up at The Vault’s summer event on the Clinton square on June 26.

The she-shed and dog house will be available for auction at the June 26 event. Other items made by students in the culinary arts and baking camp will also be sold at the event.

As the community moves forward out of the pandemic, The Vault plans to widen its reach.

“We look forward to having more community events like concerts, arts shows, swing dancing, community meals, and family game nights,” Witzke said.

