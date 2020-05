Lincoln fire victim identified

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

LINCOLN — A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in an apartment fire early Thursday.

Alexandra M. LeSeur, 24, was declared dead at 4:07 a.m. after first responders found her inside a burning apartment at 1228 Delavan St. in Lincoln, Logan County Coroner Robert Thomas said Friday.

Autopsy results are pending, he said.

Her death and the fire that also burned through two other apartments is under investigation by the coroner’s office, Lincoln police and fire departments and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two dogs and six cats also died in the apartment.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.