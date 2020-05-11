Lincoln home taken by fire Sunday

Fire Chief Bob Dunovsky estimated damage at $85,000 to $95,000, plus the contents of the house, and said the structure is likely a total loss.

Lincoln firefighters were called to 711 N. Madison St. for a garage fire at 11:18 a.m. and arrived to find fire at a house with an attached garage. Dunovsky said a neighbor saw the fire and “started pounding on the door” to wake up those inside. Three residents and their pets were all out of the house before fire crews arrived.