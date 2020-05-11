Lincoln home taken by fire Sunday

LINCOLN — A Lincoln family were left without a home after a fire burned Sunday morning.
Fire Chief Bob Dunovsky estimated damage at $85,000 to $95,000, plus the contents of the house, and said the structure is likely a total loss.
Lincoln firefighters were called to 711 N. Madison St. for a garage fire at 11:18 a.m. and arrived to find fire at a house with an attached garage. Dunovsky said a neighbor saw the fire and “started pounding on the door” to wake up those inside. Three residents and their pets were all out of the house before fire crews arrived.
No injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation.
The fire was knocked down within 10 to 12 minutes, but strong winds made the blaze difficult to manage, Dunovsky said.
Crews from Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, Mount Pulaski and Atlanta fire departments were called in to assist. Logan County Paramedics were also on scene running rehab for the firefighters.
Despite the wind, the fire was contained to the house and no other buildings were damaged.
