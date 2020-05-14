You are the owner of this article.
Livingston County man faces federal child porn charges
Livingston County man faces federal child porn charges

PONTIAC — A Livingston County man has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

Dakota John Michael Flint, 21, of Campus is accused of transportation of child pornography.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said the investigation is ongoing and “additional charges are probable.”

Flint is being held in the Livingston County Jail without bond. He will have a hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in Peoria.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Dwight Police Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office are involved in the investigation.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

