Longing for fireworks? Don't set off your own, Bloomington-Normal police warn

BLOOMINGTON — As Independence Day approaches, police are reminding citizens their backyard firework displays could bring citations and fines.
“It’s just something that we’re used to around the Fourth of July,” said John Fermon, public affairs officer for the Bloomington Police Department. “Just like when it starts to snow, we know there will be more traffic collisions.”
The Bloomington Police Department responded to 23 calls for service involving fireworks Sunday. With multiple people often calling with the same complaint, Fermon estimated about 50 people called in, plus several contacted him through social media.
Most fireworks are illegal in Illinois, and Bloomington has an ordinance that mirrors the state law. Residents can be fined between $50 and $500 for each offense.
Fermon said those making complaints often become frustrated because officers can have a difficult time locating the source of the fireworks.
Whether offenders light them from someone else’s property or flee before officers respond, “it’s one of those minor things that can become complicated,” he said.
Normal officers also have been responding to several calls every day. Chief Rick Bleichner said offenders are usually given a warning, but some citations may be issued depending on the circumstances, including the time, proximity to people and property and other factors.
Bleichner said he understands shooting off fireworks can be fun, but residents should remember that “they are illegal here and they can be dangerous at times.”
Matt Swaney, public information officer for the Normal Fire Department, said so far none of the illegal backyard displays have caused any fires, major damage or injuries in Normal, but he expects "things to start ramping up in the next couple weeks as we get closer to the Fourth."
Since the fireworks show at Miller Park was canceled, Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central Illinois in Normal, said she expects to see more neighborhood fireworks displays instead.
Fermon, with the Bloomington police, said he doesn't expect to see an increase from last year's complaints.
“We usually just have an over abundance. ... It’d be pretty hard to top our normal,” he said. “With the COVID crisis going on, people might not be getting together and having parties and that’s usually where they shoot them off."
The sporadic explosions throughout Bloomington-Normal can make it more difficult for pet owners to prepare and be attentive with their animals, Kahman said.
“We always do feel that people should be attentive with their pets and definitely don’t take your pets out where you know there will be fireworks,” she added.
Last year, community volunteers were welcomed into the shelter to help create a calming atmosphere for the animals, but like the fireworks show, this event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year’s just a difficult year,” Kahman said.
