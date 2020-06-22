Longing for fireworks? Don't set off your own, Bloomington-Normal police warn

Since the fireworks show at Miller Park was canceled, Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central Illinois in Normal, said she expects to see more neighborhood fireworks displays instead.

Fermon, with the Bloomington police, said he doesn't expect to see an increase from last year's complaints.

“We usually just have an over abundance. ... It’d be pretty hard to top our normal,” he said. “With the COVID crisis going on, people might not be getting together and having parties and that’s usually where they shoot them off."

The sporadic explosions throughout Bloomington-Normal can make it more difficult for pet owners to prepare and be attentive with their animals, Kahman said.

“We always do feel that people should be attentive with their pets and definitely don’t take your pets out where you know there will be fireworks,” she added.

Last year, community volunteers were welcomed into the shelter to help create a calming atmosphere for the animals, but like the fireworks show, this event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.