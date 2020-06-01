Looters swarm Target, Walmart in Normal; 'it's senseless, it's sad'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL – An overnight confrontation turned violent and evolved into looting at several stores in Normal and Bloomington, police said early Monday. No serious injuries were reported.

Looters broke into Target and the Normal Walmart stores, among others. Police also responded to Best Buy, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, and the former west-side outlet mall, 310 Wylie Drive.

Two people were in custody and several others identified as persons of interest, said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.

In Bloomington, police Sgt. Jared Bierbaum said more than 15 businesses had been damaged, including Thorntons, 1011 N. Hershey Road; Six Points Liquor; Walmart, 2225 W. Market St.; Axline Pharmacy, 1210 Towanda Ave.; Freedom Oil, 1311 N. Linden St.; and "many" liquor stores.

Bierbaum reported broken windows, looting and several calls about gunshots.

At Target, 301 N. Veterans Parkway, a couple hundred people exchanged words with officers, then started throwing bottles, rocks and bricks. Bleichner said seven Normal squad cars were damaged.