Looters swarm Target, Walmart in Normal; 'it's senseless, it's sad'

NORMAL – An overnight confrontation turned violent and evolved into looting at several stores in Normal and Bloomington, police said early Monday. No serious injuries were reported.
Looters broke into Target and the Normal Walmart stores, among others. Police also responded to Best Buy, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, and the former west-side outlet mall, 310 Wylie Drive.
Two people were in custody and several others identified as persons of interest, said Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner.
In Bloomington, police Sgt. Jared Bierbaum said more than 15 businesses had been damaged, including Thorntons, 1011 N. Hershey Road; Six Points Liquor; Walmart, 2225 W. Market St.; Axline Pharmacy, 1210 Towanda Ave.; Freedom Oil, 1311 N. Linden St.; and "many" liquor stores.
Bierbaum reported broken windows, looting and several calls about gunshots.
At Target, 301 N. Veterans Parkway, a couple hundred people exchanged words with officers, then started throwing bottles, rocks and bricks. Bleichner said seven Normal squad cars were damaged.
"It was very confrontational for a couple of hours and that's when it turned violent," Bleichner said. "It's senseless, it's unnecessary, it's sad. We've had no serious injuries or deaths and we'll do everything we can do keep it that way."
About 25 officers blocked entry to the store, but Bleichner withdrew them to avoid injuries and the looters moved in. He could not address the extent of loss or damages.
Around 4 a.m., police were at the store bringing out material as an alarm blared from inside. Broken glass glittered in the parking lot and a front door was damaged.
At nearby Von Maur, the north, east and south doors were covered with plywood. No other stores in the Shoppes complex appeared damaged.
Police cars and traffic cones blocked entry to Parkway Plaza, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway.
Looters also broke into the Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal, and continued to run from the store and speed away even as police secured the parking lot.
The overnight violence followed a peaceful rally and march Sunday afternoon to bring attention to racism and the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.
Protests turned violent across the country. On Sunday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called up the Illinois National Guard following intense riots in Chicago.
Police fired tear gas and projectiles at demonstrators defying a Denver curfew Sunday night following a day of peaceful marching and chants of “Don’t shoot” alongside boarded-up businesses that were vandalized the night before.
The entire Washington, D.C., National Guard — roughly 1,700 soldiers — was called in to help with the response to protests outside the White House and elsewhere in the nation’s capital, according to two Defense Department officials.
Nationally, Target, CVS, Apple and Walmart all said Sunday that they had temporarily closed or limited hours at some locations for safety reasons. In some places, their stores have been burned, broken into or looted as protests turned violent.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
