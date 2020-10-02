Mackinaw teen killed in I-474 crash outside Peoria

BELLEVUE — A Mackinaw teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 474 Thursday evening, authorities said.
Trenton R. Mitchell, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
About 8:10 p.m. emergency responders were called to westbound I-474 near milepost 3 in Peoria County where Mitchell’s eastbound vehicle had left the roadway and struck a bridge abutment, ISP said.
Milepost 3 is close to where the interstate crosses Farmington Road and the exit toward state Route 116.
A semi truck struck the passenger side of Mitchell’s vehicle when he crossed the center median and entered oncoming traffic.
The semi driver, a 23-year-old man from Searcy, Arkansas, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
State police said it is unknown why Mitchell left the roadway. The crash remains under investigation by the ISP traffic crash reconstruction unit.
