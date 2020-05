Man, 33, dies after double shooting in Peoria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PEORIA — Peoria police had to break up a group of 200 people early Sunday before finding two people who had been shot, one fatally.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Westmoreland after multiple rounds were fired. The site is in southwest Peoria.

Percy L. King, 33, was found in a driveway with a chest wound and taken to a Peoria hospital, where he later died, said Coroner Jamie Harwood. An autopsy is planned Monday.

No information was available about the second victim. The incident remains under investigation.

