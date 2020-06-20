Man dead after fleeing Logan County traffic stop, crashing into building, state's attorney says

MOUNT PULASKI — One person is dead following an incident that started out as a routine traffic stop early Saturday between Lincoln and Mount Pulaski, Logan County State’s Attorney Bradley Hauge said.
Hauge said a Logan County deputy initiated a traffic stop at 4:11 a.m. on a white Jeep utility vehicle while southbound on Illinois 121 between Lincoln and Mount Pulaski.
“The deputy observed the Jeep leaving the city limits of Lincoln while accelerating at a high rate of speed in excess of the posted speed limit, and the deputy began to follow the vehicle,” he said. “After about six miles, the deputy closed the gap with the Jeep and squad car video shows the deputy catching up to and following the Jeep.
"It was observed that both of the vehicle’s passenger side tires crossed the white fog line of the road. The Jeep then uses its turn signal to cross into the northbound traffic lane. The vehicle maintained driving southbound in the northbound lane until the deputy activated the squad car’s emergency lights.”
After the light were activated, Hauge said, the Jeep continued to drive southbound in the northbound lane for several seconds before returning to the southbound lane, where it continued for a few more seconds before pulling over to the shoulder.
Once the Jeep and the deputy’s squad car came to full stops, the deputy exited the squad car and approached the Jeep’s driver’s side, he said. Before the deputy was able to get alongside the Jeep or identify the driver, the Jeep sped away from the stop and went southbound on Illinois 121.
The deputy returned to the car and ended the traffic stop by disengaging the emergency lights. The Jeep traveled south from Illinois 121 onto Vine Street in Mount Pulaski. The deputy lost sight of the Jeep but continued driving at the speed limit in the same direction, Hauge said.
At the intersection of McDonald Street and Vine Street in Mount Pulaski, the deputy observed a large cloud of what appeared to be dust coming from Deppe Trucking. The Jeep had struck the mortar-style business, going through the front overhead garage bay doors and coming to rest after it struck the rear end of a semi-trailer.
The deputy approached the Jeep and observed the driver of the vehicle to be unresponsive and not breathing. There were no other passengers in the vehicle and there were no injuries of any other person at Deppe Trucking.
A crash reconstructionist team from the Illinois State Police was requested to the scene and a full investigation is still pending. State police will complete the investigation and provide a full report to the Logan County State’s Attorney for review.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
