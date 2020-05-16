Man dies in Bloomington motorcycle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A man died Saturday when his motorcycle crashed in Bloomington.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said an autopsy would be Sunday. She did not identify the man pending notification of family.

The coroner's office was notified about 1:15 p.m. Saturday of the crash, which occurred on Hamilton Road near State Farm Plaza South. No other vehicle was involved.