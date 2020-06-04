You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man dies in early morning accident outside of LeRoy
0 comments
breaking top story

Man dies in early morning accident outside of LeRoy

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

LEROY — A 36-year-old man died in a vehicle accident early Thursday just northeast of LeRoy.

McLean County deputies and LeRoy police, emergency medical services and firefighters responded to 3200 East near 600 North Road at 5:48 a.m. Thursday, according to the McLean County Sheriff's Office. 

The man was pronounced dead at 6:35 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled. The man's name won't be released until his family is notified.

The accident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner's Office and McLean County Sheriff's Department.

Dangerous intersections

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News