Man dies in early morning accident outside of LeRoy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

LEROY — A 36-year-old man died in a vehicle accident early Thursday just northeast of LeRoy.

McLean County deputies and LeRoy police, emergency medical services and firefighters responded to 3200 East near 600 North Road at 5:48 a.m. Thursday, according to the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

The man was pronounced dead at 6:35 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled. The man's name won't be released until his family is notified.

The accident is under investigation by the McLean County Coroner's Office and McLean County Sheriff's Department.

Dangerous intersections

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.