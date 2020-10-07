 Skip to main content
Man in critical condition after being thrown from vehicle in Bloomington crash
Man in critical condition after being thrown from vehicle in Bloomington crash

BLOOMINGTON — A man is in critical condition after a crash split his vehicle in two on Bloomington’s east side Tuesday morning, police said.

Just before 11 a.m. Bloomington officers were conducting a traffic stop on Four Seasons Road when a suspect exited the vehicle and ran away, police spokesman John Fermon said Wednesday.

While officers pursued the suspect on foot, the vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed, eventually resulting in a crash at South Mercer Avenue and Kemmer Lane.

Fermon said several officers and squad cars were already in the area for the arrest, and they responded quickly after the vehicle struck another vehicle and collided with a tree.

A witness who lives on Mercer told The Pantagraph he saw the vehicle strike two trees as it traveled north at about 80 to 100 mph.

The driver was thrown from the car, which split in two, spilling debris northward for about 200 feet.

In a call to 911, a witness reported the car was engulfed in flame, according to police.

The driver was transported to a local Bloomington-Normal hospital with life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition, Fermon said.

No injuries were reported from the second vehicle that was struck in the crash.

The suspect who police say fled on foot was charged Wednesday afternoon in two cases.

Darrien Davis, 22, of Bloomington is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for alprazolam, related to a Normal Police Department vice unit investigation.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 17 charging him with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with less than 15 grams of MDMA in the other case.

Davis was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 in the weapon case and $3,535 in the drug case. His arraignments were scheduled for Oct. 23.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

