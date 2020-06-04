Man in custody after using 'smoke device' at Bloomington rally, sheriff's office says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — A man turned himself in to authorities late Wednesday after allegedly releasing a smoke device during a rally at the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, the McLean County Sheriff's Department said.

The man was identified after the sheriff’s office asked through social media for the public’s help in finding his name. His arrest was announced late Wednesday.

Bloomington police previously said someone at the rally deployed a smoke device from within the crowd toward sheriff's deputies who were working as security at the event.

No one was injured and the device and smoke were harmless, police said.