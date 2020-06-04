Man in custody after using 'smoke device' outside Law and Justice Center, sheriff says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A man turned himself in to authorities late Wednesday after allegedly releasing a smoke device outside the Law and Justice Center following a peaceful rally, Sheriff Jon Sandage said.

The man was identified after the sheriff’s office asked through social media for the public’s help in finding his name. His arrest was announced late Wednesday.

Bloomington police previously said someone deployed a smoke device from within the crowd toward sheriff's deputies who were working as security at the event.

No one was injured and the device and smoke were harmless, police said.

A reporter and photographer for The Pantagraph who were at the rally and march did not see or hear the disturbance police described.

