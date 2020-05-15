You are the owner of this article.
Man killed by train identified as Bloomington resident
BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been identified Friday as the person struck and killed by a train Thursday morning.

Eric T. Gulyash, 60, was found near the intersection of West Front and South Allin streets about 6:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead by the McLean County Coroner’s Office at 7:05 a.m.

Preliminary autopsy reports indicate Gulyash died from multiple blunt injuries from being struck by the train.

Toxicology reports are pending. This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Bloomington Police Department.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

