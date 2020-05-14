UPDATE: Man killed by train on Bloomington tracks

×
BLOOMINGTON — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning, Bloomington police said.
Around 6:15 a.m., officers and first responders were called to the area of Front and Allin streets, near Constitution Trail, after a passing motorist reported seeing a body.
Officers found the pedestrian, who was a 60-year-old man, in the area. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead by the McLean County Coroner's Office.
Police said no one else appeared to be involved with his death, but further details were not immediately available.
An autopsty will be completed by the coroner's office Thursday afternoon.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
