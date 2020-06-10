× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A 25-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot late Tuesday on Bloomington’s west side.

Police received a report of shots being fired about 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Monroe Street and learned the victim of a shooting had left the scene, police said Wednesday morning. An earlier report said the incident occurred on West Market Street.

Police located the victim in the emergency room at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, where he was in stable condition, police said. No other injuries were reported in the incident, according to police.

This is the second shooting in Bloomington in a week. A man was shot on East Washington Street on June 3.

“The motive for the shooting is under investigation,” said a statement from police.

No arrests had been made and no description of a suspect was given at the time of the police statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact BPD detective Curt Maas at 309-434-2344 or Cmaas@cityblm.org.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

