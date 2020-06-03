You are the owner of this article.
Man who used 'smoke device' at Bloomington rally identified, sheriff's office says
Man who used 'smoke device' at Bloomington rally identified, sheriff's office says

BLOOMINGTON — A man released a smoke device Wednesday during a rally at the Law and Justice Center in downtown Bloomington, police said.

The man suspected of being involved in the incident has been identified after the McLean County Sheriff’s Office asked through social media for the public’s help in finding his name.

An investigation is in progress, the updated Facebook post said.

According to Bloomington police, someone at the rally deployed a smoke device from within the crowd toward sheriff's deputies who were working as security at the event.

No one was injured and the device and smoke were harmless, police said.

A reporter and photographer for The Pantagraph who were at the rally and march did not see or hear the disturbance police described.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

