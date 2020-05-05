Masked gun owners with concealed-carry licenses have nothing to worry about, McLean County sheriff says

Since the executive order was announced April 23, the McLean County Sheriff’s Department has set its own guidelines, with guidance from the state’s attorney’s office, to handle the masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

"For wearing a mask and concealing a weapon to be a crime, we have to show that it is the intent of the person to conceal their identity," said McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp. "It’s not just the mere act of wearing a mask and the mere act of concealing a weapon; it’s concealing a weapon while you are attempting to conceal your identity."

Knapp said not all masks are equal so "law-abiding citizens that are legally entitled to carry that are putting on masks for health reasons are not attempting to conceal their identity," and therefore are not breaking the law.

“As long as they’re following the law as it applies to concealed carry and they’re not using a firearm for an illegal means, I don’t believe they have anything to worry about,” Sandage said.

