Mayor, councilwoman call for changes to Bloomington police advisory board

BLOOMINGTON — Changes may be coming to the seven-member police advisory panel established three years ago to improve interaction between law enforcement and the community.
At least two proposals are being suggested for the Public Safety and Community Relations Board.
Mayor Tari Renner recently sent a letter to the citizen board asking them to begin holding hearings about police reform. He said discussions would help gain community perspective on the current national discussion of law enforcement restructuring following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis custody.
"I think the police review board under Art Taylor has done an outstanding job and we are one of very few cities that have a police review board," Renner said Tuesday. "We are always open to changes."
Taylor, the panel's first chairman and a current board member, presented the annual report to council members during a committee-of-the-whole meeting on Monday. Taylor reported the board in 2019 received one citizen complaint out of 11 complaints filed with the Bloomington Police Department.
Law enforcement leaders are attributing a drop in gun violence during the first six months of 2020 to the coronavirus pandemic and related stay-at-home orders, as well as a focus on tracking down illegal guns.
The panel was created by the city council to advise the police chief and city manager on police-related issues and complaints.
The department processes complaints from citizens who have had interactions with officers. Residents unhappy with the result are able to file a grievance to the citizen board, who look into whether or not the department handled it by the rules.
The board was created at the request of an alliance of community organizations, including Not in Our Town, American Civil Liberties Union of Central Illinois, NAACP, YWCA of McLean County and Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal.
Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo said she wants to see changes to the review board so that it has "more teeth." She said the city needs to implement changes so that the board more closely aligns with what some of those who initially advocated for the creation of the panel intended.
Carrillo was one of several lobbying for a review board three years ago. She is also a member of the Bloomington-Normal Black Lives Matter group and has advocated for the defunding of police and investing in improving residents' quality of life.
"We thought it was really important for the civilian review board to have a wide scope in terms of the police and community relations issues they addressed," Carrillo said on Tuesday. "We really wanted them to play a proactive role in recommending policy so that we could be ahead of the curve and not reacting to things as other communities have found themselves doing."
Carrillo said that it is a giant obstacle to have to go to the police to report possible misbehavior and trust that they are going to investigate themselves.
She said the city should look at potential changes to city code that would give the review board more power over conducting complaint investigations independent from the police department.
Taylor said the board has been serving its purpose.
"I think the board is productive the way we are now," Taylor said. "In my opinion as a member of the board that it is not the responsibility of the PSCRB to solicit complaints. That is not our role. If it is someone’s desire for the PSCRB to play that role, in other words, we be the initial contact for complaints against the police, that would require a complete rewording of the ordinance and board rules we function under."
Carrillo wants a youth board member. She also said that under the current city code, someone who has been previously convicted of a felony can't serve on the board. The council also prevents current and previous members of law enforcement to serve on the board.
There are currently two openings for a board member, Taylor said. He added that the council handles the board appointments and that he is just hoping new members are confident and can remain fair.
"I am not anti-police and I am also not someone who just believes the police are always right," Taylor said. "I maintain a balanced view of the police department. I am there to help as a citizen. I am not there to throw darts but I am also not there to give ribbons either."
Renner said the board would hold public meetings in the coming months and communicate their findings to the council by the end of the year.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
