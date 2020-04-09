McDonalds employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Normal

NORMAL — An employee of a McDonald’s restaurant in Normal has tested positive for coronavirus, but hasn't been at work since late March, the franchise owner said Thursday.
The worker, assigned to the store at 1535 E. College Ave., Normal, started a self-quarantine on March 29 after learning a family member had tested positive. On April 3, while isolated, the worker began to show symptoms and was tested. A positive result came back April 7, nine days after their last shift.
The Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration and other agencies say the virus that causes COVID-19 isn't transmitted through food. The McLean County Health Department shared guidance with local food establishments on March 26.
Millan-Petro Organization, which owns 10 McDonald’s restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, reported the case to the McLean County Health Department and McDonald's Corp., and notified employees as soon as possible, co-owner Mikel Petro told The Pantagraph Thursday.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we asked all the team members that had worked with (the employee who tested positive) from March 25 to 29 to self-quarantine to make sure they didn’t have any symptoms as well,” Petro said.
During the outbreak, every McDonald’s employee nationwide must pass a wellness screening that includes symptom checks and other variables before every shift.
“We’re following all the guidelines and trying to keep not only our team members as safe as possible, but as an essential workforce we’re trying to keep everybody safe,” Petro said.
Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, previously said there are 347 food service and accommodation businesses with about 8,500 total employees in the Twin Cities. Illinois restaurants and bars have not offered dine-in service since March 17, but can serve customers through pick-up, drive-through, delivery or curbside service.
