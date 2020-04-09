McDonalds employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Normal

“Out of an abundance of caution, we asked all the team members that had worked with (the employee who tested positive) from March 25 to 29 to self-quarantine to make sure they didn’t have any symptoms as well,” Petro said.

During the outbreak, every McDonald’s employee nationwide must pass a wellness screening that includes symptom checks and other variables before every shift.

“We’re following all the guidelines and trying to keep not only our team members as safe as possible, but as an essential workforce we’re trying to keep everybody safe,” Petro said.

Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, previously said there are 347 food service and accommodation businesses with about 8,500 total employees in the Twin Cities. Illinois restaurants and bars have not offered dine-in service since March 17, but can serve customers through pick-up, drive-through, delivery or curbside service.

