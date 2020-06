Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!

Register to get your FREE content

BLOOMINGTON — A construction worker killed while directing traffic in Gridley has been identified.

Larry Williams, 59, of Bloomington, died of head injuries, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder.

Williams was struck by a car Tuesday morning in a construction zone along Route 24 in Gridley. Illinois State Police have charged a Peoria man in connection with the incident.