You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
McLean County coroner points to troubling data in traffic crashes
1 comment
top story
McLEAN COUNTY

McLean County coroner points to troubling data in traffic crashes

{{featured_button_text}}
011019-blm-loc-1deaths

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder looks over 2018 death data in her office on Jan. 4, 2019.

 Paul Swiech

BLOOMINGTON — As coroner of McLean County, Kathy Yoder is often among the first to notice patterns in fatality data. Lately, she has been busy tracking the number of deadly traffic incidents in the county — and she doesn’t like the trend.

“There have been five traffic crash fatalities in the last few weeks and countless other accidents in the area,” she said. “In comparison, McLean County had 11 total traffic crash fatalities in 2018 and 14 total traffic crash fatalities in 2019.”

All of those cases were in June and remain open, she said, and as of yet, she has been unable to link a common connection.

“These are all isolated incidents, but wearing your seatbelt is so important,” she said. “There are other things for safety such as the air bag, but I can’t emphasize enough how important the seatbelt is. Buckling is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers…. Being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.”

Of the five fatalities reported in McLean County since June 4, two have involved pedestrians, including the most recent, on June 23, when Richard Gaunt, 57, of Morton, died of multiple injuries after being hit by a pickup on Interstate 74 near Carlock. On June 9, Larry Williams, 59, was a worker in a construction zone and died of head injuries due to being struck by a car.

“Construction zone accidents are always a concern,” Yoder said. “When you approach a construction zone, you have to be so aware and watch for someone tripping over a piece of equipment or walking out from behind a piece of machinery. I can’t imagine the feeling you would have if you hit a construction worker.”

All of the June crashes remain under investigation. That includes the June 4 crash on 3200 East near 600 North Road, northeast of LeRoy in which Ryan Ploense, 36, of LeRoy, died; the June 10 crash of John Charsha, 27, of Downs, who died as a result of a crash on 19906 East 1600 North Road in Normal; and the June 17 crash of Kaleb Roberts, 28, of Gibson City, who died of injuries following a single-vehicle crash on 3400 East near 1800 North Road in Colfax.

Toxicology reports are pending on all three cases.

“This is not just McLean County, but we are also seeing a jump all over Central Illinois,” she said. “Livingston County has had several in recent weeks, as well.”

Yoder, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, Normal Police Department and Bloomington Police Department released a “Traffic Safety Advisory” on Tuesday, in an effort to raise awareness about vehicle safety before the upcoming holiday weekend.

Yoder emphasized slowing down and of course, not driving while intoxicated.

Law enforcement across the state, including the Bloomington Police Department, Normal Police Department, McLean County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police, will have extra patrols, watching for impaired or intoxicated drivers.

20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we wish would come back

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arborist inventories Normal's 12,000 trees

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News