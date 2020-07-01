McLean County coroner points to troubling data in traffic crashes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — As coroner of McLean County, Kathy Yoder is often among the first to notice patterns in fatality data. Lately, she has been busy tracking the number of deadly traffic incidents in the county — and she doesn’t like the trend.

“There have been five traffic crash fatalities in the last few weeks and countless other accidents in the area,” she said. “In comparison, McLean County had 11 total traffic crash fatalities in 2018 and 14 total traffic crash fatalities in 2019.”

All of those cases were in June and remain open, she said, and as of yet, she has been unable to link a common connection.