McLean County deputy among law enforcement officers honored in state police memorial
top story
LAW ENFORCEMENT

McLean County deputy among law enforcement officers honored in state police memorial

  Updated
Illinois Police Officers Memorial

The Illinois Police Officers Memorial outside the State Capitol building is shown. 

 BRENDEN MOORE, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — McLean County Deputy Clarence "Doc" Lanham was among those honored Thursday in Springfield, where members of Illinois’ law enforcement community gathered to remembered officers killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020.

In a ceremony at the Illinois State Capitol, the names of 16 Illinois officers killed in the line of duty over the past two years, as well as six historic honorees, were read and added to the Illinois Police Officers Memorial on the Capitol grounds.

Lanham's honor comes 54 years after his death in July 1967. That night, he and deputy Wilford Schroeder took over the high-speed police pursuit of presumed armed robbery suspects on Illinois Route 9 from Gibson City. 

Deputy Clarence Lanham

A Pantagraph story about McLean County Deputy Clarence "Doc" Lanham from July 1967 is shown. He is being honored May 6.

The deputies finally got the man to stop his vehicle about 15 miles east of Bloomington after Schroeder fired warning shots. The man turned out not to be the suspect, but after they brought him into custody for reckless driving and fleeing police, Schroeder heard a thud and saw Lanham collapse out of the corner of his eye.

Lanham suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m. July 27, 1967, at the age of 60. McLean County Chief Deputy Hadley Welsch said the county sheriff’s office had been trying to get Lanham on the state memorial for several years.

Speaking during the ceremony, Gloria Bodnar, member of the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee, expressed gratitude to the ongoing struggles police officers face on a day-to-day basis. She said names etched on the memorial walls would be remembered by friends and loved ones forever. Her husband, William Bodnar Jr., was killed in duty in 1974 and his name appears on the wall.

Clarence Lanham

Lanham

“It’s not how these officers died that made them heroes, it’s how they lived. We are here today to honor their life, their service and their stories,” Bodnar said. “This memorial stands as a symbol that is dedicated to the men and women killed in the line of duty whose names are now etched in stone.”

“We will say their names today. And we will remember their lives, and we will appreciate their service, and honor their sacrifice. Because that’s what we can do,” she added.

State Treasurer Michael Frerichs also spoke at the ceremony, offering his gratitude to the service of Illinois police officers and condolences to the families.

050721-illinois-police

After being postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement officers gathered in Springfield Thursday to honor police killed in the line of duty in 2019 and 2020. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
“It’s been a difficult year, but not nearly as difficult as what these families experience every day, knowing their loved ones aren’t coming home again,” Frerichs said.

Frerichs echoed words from President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, saying that the honored officers “shall not have died in vain.”

“Today we are here, as we should be, to mourn those who have died so that we may live in peace,” he said.

Ron Watkins, son of David Watkins, former President of the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee who helped organize the construction of the memorial, said the memorial stands as a powerful testament to officers who have lost their lives.

“This is really here for the surviving families. It’s for them, and a memory for those officers,” Watkins said.

Following remarks from speakers, memorial plaques were presented to the families and colleagues of each of the 16 officers added to the memorial wall.

David Johnson, president of the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee, closed the ceremony by saying the memorial forever will stand to honor the lives of officers who gave their lives in defense of the public’s safety.

“We come here not to honor how your family member died, but how they lived their life. Because that is their true mark that they left,” Johnson said.

Lanham joins four other former McLean County deputies already on the memorial. To be included, the officer must have died while performing their job and have been submitted through an application process. 

“This of course was a heart-related condition, but it’s pretty clear that had this not happened that night, everybody’s pretty confident that he probably would not have passed away that night, but the stress of the whole incident, the exertion he put into it, it contributed to his death,” Welsch said.

The McLean County coroner’s report of Lanham’s death concluded that it was avoidable.

Tags

