McLean County deputy among law enforcement officers honored in state police memorial

“Today we are here, as we should be, to mourn those who have died so that we may live in peace,” he said.

Ron Watkins, son of David Watkins, former President of the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee who helped organize the construction of the memorial, said the memorial stands as a powerful testament to officers who have lost their lives.

“This is really here for the surviving families. It’s for them, and a memory for those officers,” Watkins said.

Following remarks from speakers, memorial plaques were presented to the families and colleagues of each of the 16 officers added to the memorial wall.

David Johnson, president of the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee, closed the ceremony by saying the memorial forever will stand to honor the lives of officers who gave their lives in defense of the public’s safety.

“We come here not to honor how your family member died, but how they lived their life. Because that is their true mark that they left,” Johnson said.

Lanham joins four other former McLean County deputies already on the memorial. To be included, the officer must have died while performing their job and have been submitted through an application process.