McLean County deputy to be honored in Springfield

There’s an application process to be recognized on the state memorial, explained Welsch. The officer also must have died while performing their job.

“This of course was a heart-related condition, but it’s pretty clear that had this not happened that night, everybody’s pretty confident that he probably would not have passed away that night, but the stress of the whole incident, the exertion he put into it, it contributed to his death,” Welsch said.

The McLean County coroner’s report of Lanham’s death concluded that it was avoidable.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage acknowledged the strain of the job, pointing to a National Institutes of Health study that found the life expectancy of a police officer to be 57 years.

“It’s very stressful and it’s not only hard on the officer, it’s hard on the officer’s family,” Sandage said. “Police work is no cake walk and in the past couple years it’s become even more taxing on an officer’s well-being.”

Sandage said he fears when an officer might second guess their decision in an unsafe situation, because it could cost them their life.

Welsch said the department takes tragic events as a learning opportunity.