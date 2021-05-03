McLean County deputy to be honored in Springfield

BLOOMINGTON — It started with a late-night, high-speed police pursuit of presumed armed robbery suspects during rainy conditions in July 1967.
McLean County deputies Clarence "Doc" Lanham and Wilford Schroeder took over the pursuit on Illinois Route 9 from Gibson City police after midnight, as a fleeing car that matched the description of the suspects reportedly entered the county westbound.
The deputies finally got the man to stop his vehicle about 15 miles east of Bloomington after Schroeder fired warning shots. The man turned out not to be the suspect, but after they brought him into custody for reckless driving and fleeing police, Schroeder heard a thud and saw Lanham collapse out of the corner of his eye.
Lanham suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead at 1:09 a.m. July 27, 1967, at the age of 60.
Fifty-four years later, Lanham’s name will be inscribed on the Illinois State Peace Officer Memorial during a Thursday ceremony honoring Illinois law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
The memorial stands at the Illinois State Capitol Complex in Springfield. The event at 11 a.m. May 6 will honor 10 Illinois officers who died on duty in 2020, and six who died in 2019 after last year’s memorial was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This annual ceremony honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities,” said Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood in a statement. “Every man and woman in this difficult and dangerous profession knows the risks they face every time they put on the badge. This memorial service is a testament to those risks and to the selfless courage of the officers who laid down their lives to keep us safe.”
In addition to recognizing the 16 officers who died in the last two years, the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee approved six other cops who died on duty in the past to be added to the base of the sculpture.
Lanham, of Bloomington, joined the sheriff’s department in December 1964, before leaving it in October 1965. He re-joined the department in December 1966. He worked as a K-Mart security guard in his time in between and for two years before becoming a deputy. He also was a bank guard and spent seven and a half years at the Illinois State University department of transportation.
Lanham joins four other former McLean County deputies already on the memorial.
McLean County Chief Deputy Hadley Welsch said the county sheriff’s office had been trying to get Lanham on the state memorial for several years.
Lanham was recognized on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., in 2008.
There’s an application process to be recognized on the state memorial, explained Welsch. The officer also must have died while performing their job.
“This of course was a heart-related condition, but it’s pretty clear that had this not happened that night, everybody’s pretty confident that he probably would not have passed away that night, but the stress of the whole incident, the exertion he put into it, it contributed to his death,” Welsch said.
The McLean County coroner’s report of Lanham’s death concluded that it was avoidable.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage acknowledged the strain of the job, pointing to a National Institutes of Health study that found the life expectancy of a police officer to be 57 years.
“It’s very stressful and it’s not only hard on the officer, it’s hard on the officer’s family,” Sandage said. “Police work is no cake walk and in the past couple years it’s become even more taxing on an officer’s well-being.”
Sandage said he fears when an officer might second guess their decision in an unsafe situation, because it could cost them their life.
Welsch said the department takes tragic events as a learning opportunity.
“When we’re teaching new guys and as policing evolves … it’s these tragic events that we look at and we try to analyze and say, ‘All right, what could’ve been done better? Now that we know this, how do we adjust our tactics when we approach these dangerous situations,’” Welsch said.
