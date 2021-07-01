McLean County emergency crews assessing storm damage Friday, Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County emergency management crews will visit property owners Friday and Saturday to assess damage from the flooding and storms in the area last week.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre issued a declaration of local disaster on Wednesday in response to the rainstorms that caused up to 10-plus inches of flooding in portions of the county.

The seven-day declaration helps assist a “thorough assessment of all damage that occurred” June 25, 26 and 27. Assessment is required to determine if a property was damaged enough to receive federal funding.

Assessors will ask for information regarding the type and extent of damage, if the property is owned or leased, as well as for insurance coverage.

Cathy Beck, acting director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, said crews will carry proper identification and added that “residents should always take steps to protect their personal information.”

“McLean County officials have a short window of time to collect this information, followed by a series of tight deadlines,” Beck said in a statement. “We very much appreciate the collaborative effort of all involved, including residents, many of whom are still cleaning up from the damage. It’s our goal to do everything we can to assist you.”

Property owners who are not home at the time of the visit will be left a note on how to contact county emergency management, as well as a link to a damage assessment form. Residents affected by the storms need to complete the form by 8 p.m. Saturday.

