McLean County is moving into a new COVID phase today. Here's what it means.

SPRINGFIELD — McLean County joins a host of others in Regions 1 and 2 Monday, emerging from Tier 1 coronavirus mitigation efforts and moving into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Reopening plan, which, among other things, signals the return of indoor dining.
The Illinois Department of Public Health made the announcement mid-morning on Monday; surrounding counties impacted by the change include Peoria, Putnam, Heny, La Salle, Livingston and Tazewell counties.
Changes that come from entering Phase 4 include the following, per IDPH:
Restaurants and Bars
- Indoor dining and drinking now permitted for parties of up to 10 people
- Seated areas should be arranged so that tables allow for 6 feet between parties; impermeable barriers may be installed between booths which are less than 6 feet apart
Retail and Service Counter
- Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy
Personal Care
- Continue capacity limit of no more than 50% occupancy
Indoor/Outdoor Recreation
- Reopening select indoor recreation facilities (e.g., bowling alleys, skating rinks); indoor playgrounds and trampoline parks should remain closed
- Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50% of facility capacity
Museums
- Capacity limit of no more than 25% occupancy
- Guided tours should be limited to 50 or fewer people per group
Meetings and Social Events
- Limit to the lesser of 50 people or 50% of room capacity
- Multiple groups may meet in the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms
To have made the move from Tier 1 to Phase 4, a region has to maintain a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 6.5 percent or lower for three consecutive day; have a staffed Intensive Care Unit bed availability of greater than 20 percent for three consecutive days and have no sustained increase in COVID patients in area hospitals.
Monday morning, the McLean County Health Department said Region 2’s seven-day, rolling average coronavirus test positivity rate was at 6.1%; the ICU hospital bed availability percentage was at 29% and had been greater or equal to 20% for 11 straight days and, for 10 days, had seen a decrease in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
MCDH reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, noting that total includes numbers counted over the weekend. That brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 13,535.
Five-hundred thirty-nine people are currently isolating at home; 22 county residents are hospitalized with the virus. McLean County has 69% of its ICU beds filled; 79 percent of total beds in-use. The mortality total remains at 146 people.
MCDH report more than 8,000 vaccines have been administered thus far as the county continues to move through Phase 1A and Phase 1B.