You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
McLean County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, sheriff says
0 comments
alert top story

McLean County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}
McLean County jail file photo

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage inspects the county jail's health unit in this March 2020 file photo. He is the chief administrator over the jail.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — An inmate at the McLean County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Jon Sandage said Wednesday.

The inmate has been in custody for several months, he said, and is awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The inmate has been placed in medical isolation.  

Additionally, the sheriff said his office has filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections "for failing to take inmates that have been sentenced to their custody," which Sandage said is creating a "health and financial burden" on the jail and county taxpayers. 

The Pantagraph is seeking a copy of the lawsuit. 

Sandage said in a statement that the jail is working with medical staff and the county health department on steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including testing of all staff and inmates. 

The sheriff's office said precautions were put in place in March, including employee health screening, limited inmate movement, temperature checks and quarantine of incoming inmates for 14 days before they were introduced to housing units. Those steps have prevented outbreaks to this point, the sheriff's office said. 

Download PDF McLean County Sheriffs Office

"The sheriff's office will work hand in hand with our health partners and the judiciary to make whatever adjustments are prudent to contain and control COVID infection in the McLean County Detention Facility," Sandage said. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News