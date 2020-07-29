McLean County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, sheriff says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — An inmate at the McLean County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Jon Sandage said Wednesday.

The inmate has been in custody for several months, he said, and is awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The inmate has been placed in medical isolation.

Additionally, the sheriff said his office has filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections "for failing to take inmates that have been sentenced to their custody," which Sandage said is creating a "health and financial burden" on the jail and county taxpayers.

The Pantagraph is seeking a copy of the lawsuit.

Sandage said in a statement that the jail is working with medical staff and the county health department on steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including testing of all staff and inmates.

The sheriff's office said precautions were put in place in March, including employee health screening, limited inmate movement, temperature checks and quarantine of incoming inmates for 14 days before they were introduced to housing units. Those steps have prevented outbreaks to this point, the sheriff's office said.