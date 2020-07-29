McLean County jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, sheriff says

BLOOMINGTON — An inmate at the McLean County Detention Facility has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Jon Sandage said Wednesday.
The inmate has been in custody for several months, he said, and is awaiting transfer to the Illinois Department of Corrections. The inmate has been placed in medical isolation.
Additionally, the sheriff said his office has filed a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Corrections "for failing to take inmates that have been sentenced to their custody," which Sandage said is creating a "health and financial burden" on the jail and county taxpayers.
The Pantagraph is seeking a copy of the lawsuit.
Sandage said in a statement that the jail is working with medical staff and the county health department on steps to prevent the spread of the virus, including testing of all staff and inmates.
The sheriff's office said precautions were put in place in March, including employee health screening, limited inmate movement, temperature checks and quarantine of incoming inmates for 14 days before they were introduced to housing units. Those steps have prevented outbreaks to this point, the sheriff's office said.
"The sheriff's office will work hand in hand with our health partners and the judiciary to make whatever adjustments are prudent to contain and control COVID infection in the McLean County Detention Facility," Sandage said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Davis W. Hopkins
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.