McLean County man among 2 injured when motorcycle collides with car

Ryan Holt, 33, of Bloomington, and his passenger, Jacklyn Sampos, 30, of Mansfield, were thrown from the motorcycle. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said.

The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 150 at the intersection with Champaign County Road 125 East. Police said Holt and another motorcyclist were traveling west when they began to pass a car driven by Cedric Wilder, 24, of Mahomet. Wilder was turning left onto the county road when the first motorcyclist passed his car; Holt's motorcycle collided with the car as it tried to pass.