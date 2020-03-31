McLean County man among 2 injured when motorcycle collides with car

BLOOMINGTON — Two people were injured when their motorcycle collided with a car Monday night in Champaign County.
Ryan Holt, 33, of Bloomington, and his passenger, Jacklyn Sampos, 30, of Mansfield, were thrown from the motorcycle. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Illinois State Police said.
The accident occurred just after 7 p.m. on U.S. 150 at the intersection with Champaign County Road 125 East. Police said Holt and another motorcyclist were traveling west when they began to pass a car driven by Cedric Wilder, 24, of Mahomet. Wilder was turning left onto the county road when the first motorcyclist passed his car; Holt's motorcycle collided with the car as it tried to pass.
Holt was issued tickets for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper passing at an intersection, and violation of driver’s license classification.
