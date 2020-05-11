McLean County sheriff, prosecutor address COVID-19 rules

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County chief prosecutor and sheriff agree that violating the governor's executive orders is not a violation of state criminal code, but caution their offices must look at each case individually before making a decision.
Sheriff Jon Sandage and State's Attorney Don Knapp, both Republicans, shared their thoughts in a statement issued Monday morning to "clarify thoughts on the matter." Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, has extended his executive orders several times as the state makes its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent order says people in public must wear masks if they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from another person. Many retail outlets have posted signs saying face coverings are required for entry.
"We are aware of no criminal penalty outlined in the governor’s orders and ... it is our understanding that the governor has specifically acknowledged and stated that the order itself does not create a criminal offense," Sandage and Knapp said. "While opinions vary as to whether the governor exceeded his authority in entering his executive orders, and our courts will undoubtedly resolve that question, one thing everyone seemingly agrees on is that a violation of the order itself does not equate to a violation of Illinois Criminal Code of 2012. We agree."
The sheriff's department has made no arrests and the state's attorney's office has filed no charges related to the orders. In recent weeks, the Logan County sheriff and Woodford County state's attorney both have said they do not intend to prosecute anyone who acts against the governor's order.
Last week in Woodford County, Lee News Service reported the Illinois Liquor Control Commission closed the bar at The Outpost in Eureka after the business defied the governor's dine-in order. The facility later reopened its liquor store and its kitchen for carry-out orders.
Last week, the Normal and Bloomington police departments said they had received a few calls about related issues, but addressed the complaints by talking with those involved.
The McLean County Sheriff’s Department prioritizes what the statement called "community care-taking calls." "Similarly, the State’s Attorney’s Office must review all reports forwarded to it from every law enforcement entity to screen for appropriate charges, if any, on a case-by-case basis without prejudging any given circumstance," the statement said.
