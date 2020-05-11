McLean County sheriff, prosecutor address COVID-19 rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County chief prosecutor and sheriff agree that violating the governor's executive orders is not a violation of state criminal code, but caution their offices must look at each case individually before making a decision.

Sheriff Jon Sandage and State's Attorney Don Knapp, both Republicans, shared their thoughts in a statement issued Monday morning to "clarify thoughts on the matter." Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, has extended his executive orders several times as the state makes its way through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent order says people in public must wear masks if they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from another person. Many retail outlets have posted signs saying face coverings are required for entry.

"We are aware of no criminal penalty outlined in the governor’s orders and ... it is our understanding that the governor has specifically acknowledged and stated that the order itself does not create a criminal offense," Sandage and Knapp said. "While opinions vary as to whether the governor exceeded his authority in entering his executive orders, and our courts will undoubtedly resolve that question, one thing everyone seemingly agrees on is that a violation of the order itself does not equate to a violation of Illinois Criminal Code of 2012. We agree."